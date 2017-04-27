See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Dan Zlotolow, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Dan Zlotolow, MD

Dr. Dan Zlotolow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zlotolow works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zlotolow's Office Locations

    Center City - Ben Franklin
    834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Replacement
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Dan Zlotolow, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1578516225
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dan Zlotolow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlotolow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zlotolow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zlotolow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zlotolow works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zlotolow’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlotolow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlotolow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlotolow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlotolow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

