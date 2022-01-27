Dr. Dana Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Abraham, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Abraham Breast Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 816, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 492-2600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abraham is professional and concerned about her patients. Very knowledgeable and informative about your health needs.
About Dr. Dana Abraham, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164468567
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Dartmouth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.