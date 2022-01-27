See All General Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Super Profile

Dr. Dana Abraham, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Abraham, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Abraham works at Abraham Breast Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Bobby Perry, MD
Dr. Bobby Perry, MD
4.5 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Rayburn III, MD
Dr. Thomas Rayburn III, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Lance Burns, MD
Dr. Lance Burns, MD
4.6 (58)
View Profile
Locations

  1. 1
    Abraham Breast Clinic
    500 S University Ave Ste 816, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 492-2600
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Abraham is professional and concerned about her patients. Very knowledgeable and informative about your health needs.
    — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164468567
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Abraham Breast Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

