Dr. Dana Akiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Akiya, MD
Dr. Dana Akiya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from saba and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Akiya works at
Dr. Akiya's Office Locations
Prohealth Medical Group Inc240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 549-2229Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Womens Health Care SC569 Wi5636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (262) 549-2229
Womens Health Care SC721 American Ave Ste 304, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 549-2229
Prohealth Care Medical Associates Inc13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 549-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was so kind and understanding during both of my pregnancies. She made every appointment personalized and comforting.
About Dr. Dana Akiya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- saba
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akiya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akiya has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Akiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.