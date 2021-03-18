See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mukwonago, WI
Dr. Dana Akiya, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dana Akiya, MD

Dr. Dana Akiya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from saba and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Akiya works at Womens Health Care SC in Mukwonago, WI with other offices in Muskego, WI, Waukesha, WI and New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Medical Group Inc
    240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 549-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Womens Health Care SC
    569 Wi5636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 549-2229
  3. 3
    Womens Health Care SC
    721 American Ave Ste 304, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 549-2229
  4. 4
    Prohealth Care Medical Associates Inc
    13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 549-2229

  Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 18, 2021
    She was so kind and understanding during both of my pregnancies. She made every appointment personalized and comforting.
    Jenny — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Akiya, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1407915796
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Wisconsin
    saba
    Northwestern University
