Overview of Dr. Dana Akiya, MD

Dr. Dana Akiya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from saba and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Akiya works at Womens Health Care SC in Mukwonago, WI with other offices in Muskego, WI, Waukesha, WI and New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.