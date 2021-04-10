Overview

Dr. Dana Ambler, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ambler works at Albrecht Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.