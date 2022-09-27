Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balderrama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD
Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Balderrama works at
Dr. Balderrama's Office Locations
-
1
Dana Balderrama MD PC1945 Mesquite Ave Ste D, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-9487
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had surgery on my leg which also needed a skin graft. Dr Baldarama was amazing! Super attentive, super informative and great bedside manner. His staff at the wound center is equally amazing. I would whole heartly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326087206
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balderrama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balderrama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balderrama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balderrama has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balderrama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Balderrama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balderrama.
