Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD

Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Balderrama works at Balderrama Dana MD in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balderrama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dana Balderrama MD PC
    1945 Mesquite Ave Ste D, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 453-9487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 27, 2022
    Just had surgery on my leg which also needed a skin graft. Dr Baldarama was amazing! Super attentive, super informative and great bedside manner. His staff at the wound center is equally amazing. I would whole heartly recommend him to anyone!
    Anna Kilpatrick — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326087206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
