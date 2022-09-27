Overview of Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD

Dr. Dana Balderrama, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Balderrama works at Balderrama Dana MD in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.