Overview of Dr. Dana Baras, MD

Dr. Dana Baras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Baras works at Hcgh Ob. Gyn. Associates Series in Columbia, MD with other offices in Eldersburg, MD and Fulton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, High Risk Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.