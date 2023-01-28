Dr. Dana Baras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Baras, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Baras, MD
Dr. Dana Baras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Baras' Office Locations
Hcgh Ob. Gyn. Associates Series10710 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 884-8000
Signature Obgyn - Liberty Exchange5961 Exchange Dr Ste 108, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 884-8000
Capital Women's Care7625 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 1, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 531-7557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baras is an incredible doctor. I’ve seen her for several years (prior to her joining Capital Women’s Care and at CWC for my most recent pregnancy). I trust Dr. Baras for her medical expertise and equally appreciate her ability to validate patient concerns. I had a lot of anxiety (that’s putting it lightly!) this recent pregnancy and I always felt comfortable brining any and all concerns to her. She delivered my daughter a couple of weeks ago - couldn’t ask for a better doctor to have in the delivery room! She is exceptional- I always recommend her to friends and family!
About Dr. Dana Baras, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053573501
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baras has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, High Risk Pregnancy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baras.
