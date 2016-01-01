Overview

Dr. Dana Beausang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Beausang works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.