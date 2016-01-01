See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Dana Beausang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dana Beausang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Beausang works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222
  2. 2
    Joselito C Cabaccan, MD
    2690 S White Rd Ste 50, San Jose, CA 95148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 223-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Dana Beausang, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770791782
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beausang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beausang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beausang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Beausang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beausang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beausang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beausang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

