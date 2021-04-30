Overview of Dr. Dana Bonezzi, MD

Dr. Dana Bonezzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Bonezzi works at MDVIP - Wooster, Ohio in Wooster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.