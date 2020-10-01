Overview

Dr. Dana Bragg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Bragg works at Dana E Bragg MD in Bridgeport, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.