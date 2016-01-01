Dr. Dana Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Busch, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dana M Busch DO Pllc5624 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 674-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
