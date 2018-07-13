Dr. Dana Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Campbell, MD
Dr. Dana Campbell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy2725 Park Dr Ste 5, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 734-2485Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sunstate Nephrology& Hypertension LLC401 Corbett St Ste 250, Belleair, FL 33756 Directions (727) 734-2485
-
3
Dunedin office2196 Main St Ste H, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optimum HealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Extremely knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Dana Campbell, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902873623
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin Whitewater
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.