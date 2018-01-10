Overview

Dr. Dana Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Clark works at Northwest Community Health Ctr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.