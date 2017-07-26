Dr. Dana Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Cohen, MD
Dr. Dana Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Red Road Medical317 W 54th St Apt D, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 787-1877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I have been going to Dr. Cohen for years now. She is absolutely terrific and has helped me on more than one issue. She is the only one that managed my migraines to an extend that they are gone now. And that is a tough one to handle. I also recommended her to many of my friends and every single one came back happy. Highly recommended
About Dr. Dana Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376582361
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.