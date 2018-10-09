Overview

Dr. Dana Correale, MD is a Dermatologist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Correale works at PAULA BEVILACQUA M.D. LLC in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.