Overview of Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM

Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine- Chicago, IL|Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine-Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Cozzetto works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.