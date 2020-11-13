Dr. Dana Deupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Deupree, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Deupree, MD
Dr. Dana Deupree, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Deupree works at
Dr. Deupree's Office Locations
-
1
The Macula Center3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 120, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 789-8770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deupree?
excellent, timely, efficient, knowledgeable
About Dr. Dana Deupree, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083606198
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- St Francis MC
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deupree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deupree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deupree works at
Dr. Deupree has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deupree speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Deupree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deupree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.