Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD
Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Eisenman's Office Locations
-
1
Dana Eisenman MD1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 360-7671
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenman?
My experience with Dr. Eisenman has been great. He is a great doctor and wants to help his patients. He makes me feel he really cares about me. I have been a patient of Dr. Eisenman for about ten years and since I am an older man I do have various medical issues expected as the years go by. Dr. Eisenman seems to anticipate my medical needs sometimes before I even have symptoms. I strongly recommend Dr. Eisenman. Herbert B. Klein Sherman Oaks, CA. may 4, 2021
About Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902931157
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Claremont McKenna College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Dr. Eisenman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.