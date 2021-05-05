See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD

Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eisenman works at Lakeside Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eisenman's Office Locations

    Dana Eisenman MD
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-7671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 05, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Eisenman has been great. He is a great doctor and wants to help his patients. He makes me feel he really cares about me. I have been a patient of Dr. Eisenman for about ten years and since I am an older man I do have various medical issues expected as the years go by. Dr. Eisenman seems to anticipate my medical needs sometimes before I even have symptoms. I strongly recommend Dr. Eisenman. Herbert B. Klein Sherman Oaks, CA. may 4, 2021
    Herbert B. Klein — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902931157
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Claremont McKenna College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman works at Lakeside Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

