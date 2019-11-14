Dr. Dana Espindola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espindola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Espindola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dana Espindola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Providence3260 Providence Dr Ste 425 Fl 4, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 520-0369
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
She is really welcoming and easy to talk to. She's great at answering questions and really know a lot about her field. I'm so happy we found her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396918850
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Espindola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espindola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espindola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espindola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espindola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espindola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espindola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.