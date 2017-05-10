Overview

Dr. Dana Fakouri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Fakouri works at BRGC PEDIATRICS in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.