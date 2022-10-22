Overview of Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD

Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gibbs works at Central Park Ear Nose Throat Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.