Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch2705 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 578-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679517734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
