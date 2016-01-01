Overview of Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Dana Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.