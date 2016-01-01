Dr. Dana Gossett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gossett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Gossett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Gossett, MD
Dr. Dana Gossett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Gossett works at
Dr. Gossett's Office Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Joan H Tisch Center for Womens Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Gossett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gossett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gossett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gossett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gossett has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gossett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gossett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gossett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gossett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gossett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.