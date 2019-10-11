Dr. Dana Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Ocean State Dermatology300 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 739-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
She's very personable. But a little pricey. Each visit she takes off about 5 sebaceous keratoses. My retired skin doc would spend a few minutes and that would amount to 10 or 12 off. And now that Medicare has changed she takes off NO skin tags. Price to self pay skin tags is "..$200. for 10..." I would pay $200 for as many as she could freeze in 5 or 10 min. but not $20 apiece. I have a lot; that would amount to $$$ I can't afford. The office waiting room puts me off a bit as they have a lot of things to sell to people there...kind of like glamor products. That kind of profit driven activity lowers my confidence in anyone's medical practice
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245298553
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Fairfield University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.