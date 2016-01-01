Overview of Dr. Dana Haselton, MD

Dr. Dana Haselton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Haselton works at Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.