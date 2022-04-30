See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Dana Hayden, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dana Hayden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Hayden works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5000
  2. 2
    Practice
    1411 S Michigan Ave # 44, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
  3. 3
    Associates in Cardiology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1138, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-7088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
