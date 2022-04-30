Overview

Dr. Dana Hayden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Hayden works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.