Dr. Dana Homer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Homer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
OBGYN Associates of Miami9595 N Kendall Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-8222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor throughout my pregnancy and post-pregnancy. It's funny how I was originally scared and hesitant to have a male doctor but once he became one of my OBs, I always asked him! He is so clear and patient and knowledgeable. Amazing doctor!
About Dr. Dana Homer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114248697
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Homer speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Homer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homer.
