Dr. Dana Howard, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Howard, MD

Dr. Dana Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Howard works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Northridge, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healtcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 206, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 341-1540
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners of Nevada
    2851 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-0088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2021
    She is the only doctor I have seen for a medical issue that has been going on for a year that truly cares. She is wonderful and I recommend her to any and everyone.
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Dana Howard, MD
    About Dr. Dana Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932392792
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

