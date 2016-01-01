Overview of Dr. Dana Huskey, MD

Dr. Dana Huskey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Medical Center



Dr. Huskey works at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.