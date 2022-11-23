Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD
Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin works at
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin's Office Locations
1
Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Rheumatic Disease Associates599 W State St Ste 310, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6780Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Langhorne Office1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
4
Rheumatic Disease Associates610 York Rd # 678, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 657-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff courteous and friendly. Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin extremely knowledgeable, patient, and fully explains existing conditions. Give you her full attention and all the time needed.
About Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1679521272
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin works at
Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin.
