Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (72)
Map Pin Small Willow Grove, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD

Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin works at Rheumatic Disease Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA, Langhorne, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.
    2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 657-6776
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rheumatic Disease Associates
    599 W State St Ste 310, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 893-6780
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Langhorne Office
    1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 657-6776
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Rheumatic Disease Associates
    610 York Rd # 678, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 657-6776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Staff courteous and friendly. Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin extremely knowledgeable, patient, and fully explains existing conditions. Give you her full attention and all the time needed.
    Irene — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1679521272
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
