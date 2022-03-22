Overview of Dr. Dana Jennings, MD

Dr. Dana Jennings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jennings works at Internal Medicine Of Ventura in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.