Dr. Dana Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Johnson, MD
Dr. Dana Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
When I first found out I had cancer 2 years ago, I was referred to Dr. Johnson. When I met him I was very impressed with how he spoke to me and answered all of my questions. He didn't rush me or talk down to me as some doctors do. He put me at ease from the beginning which helped calm my nerves. He explained about the chemotherapy and what was going to happen next. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Dr. Johnson and highly recommend him to everyone who needs a good knowledgeable and caring hematologist/oncologist .
About Dr. Dana Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1073512133
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.