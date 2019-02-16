Dr. Dana Jungschaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jungschaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Jungschaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists3260 NW MOUNT VINTAGE WAY, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Is very personable. She made me feel very comfortable. Would recommend her to anybody who has eye problems.
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
