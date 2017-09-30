Overview

Dr. Dana Kang, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Kang works at Skin & Beauty Center in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.