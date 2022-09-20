Dr. Dana Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Stern, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
-
1
Dana Stern, MD905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
I especially loved how Dr. Stern really took her time walk me through a situation while on vacation in Europe. She helped me virtually troubleshoot what was going on with my full body rash as well as the steps to take towards treating the problem. Not only did she take my call not during open office hours, but she kept putting me at ease and made me not feel as though I was a bother. She was eager to help me navigate a European pharmacy where neither of us spoke each others language. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Dana Stern, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235397746
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.