Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD
Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kumjian works at
Dr. Kumjian's Office Locations
-
1
Marshes Medical Diagnostic Clinic3025 Shrine Rd, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 217-4985
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumjian?
Prior to meeting with Dr. Kumjian I was broken. Humpty Dumpty in a heap. A pile of tattered illnesses and no one to put me together. Dr. Kumjian saw me evey 40+_ days in and out of Hospital. Exhausted, Tired, wanting and answer. He persevered, he tracked my numbers, my chart and eventually he put Me back up on the wall for all to see. Happy, Smiling, Dancing, Moving. He is brillant, kind, caring and a Doctor not to be missed.
About Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396704326
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumjian works at
Dr. Kumjian has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.