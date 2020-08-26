Dr. Dana Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Lee, MD
Dr. Dana Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN301 Hospital Dr # 11, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Well, I loved Dr. Lee from the 1st time I had to switch over to him at UMWH. He does seem serious at first, but we laughed at times, he helped me make serious choices about major issues & life choices, completed one procedure painlessly, and guided me to the right specialist, when needed, over the 4 years of being my OBGYN.
About Dr. Dana Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548251671
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
