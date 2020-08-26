Overview of Dr. Dana Lee, MD

Dr. Dana Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.