Dr. Dana Leifer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Leifer, MD
Dr. Dana Leifer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Leifer works at
Dr. Leifer's Office Locations
Stroke, Critical Care, and Neurohospitalist Program520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leifer is a superb, and very dedicated, and extremely knowledgeable Neurologist.I have had the great pleasure of having him as my physician for 5 years now, and I am thrilled to be his patient.Dr.Leifer listens carefully, takes all the time you need, he's very thorough, carefully reviews all blood results and other exam results you bring in for his due diligence, and does the necessary follow up as to Neurology.He is always very pleasant with a warm, and sincere smile, and demeanor.If anyone reading this needs the very best in the field of Neurology and at Cornell Presbyterian one of the best hospitals in the city if not in the world then you should go to Dr.Leifer for his excellent care,extremely highly recommended by me and for very good reason.Thank you Dr.Leifer for everything you do! I should also point out his PA and secretary are also superb and caring people.
About Dr. Dana Leifer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447380365
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
