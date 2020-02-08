See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Dana Malis, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Malis, MD

Dr. Dana Malis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center.

Dr. Malis works at # Johnson County Va Clinic in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    # Johnson County Va Clinic
    6830 ANDERSON ST, Shawnee, KS 66226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 922-2750
  2. 2
    10977 Granada Ln Ste 105, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 215-5008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2020
    The best primary care doctor I ever had. She is an excellent listener and willing to offer alternative solutions for troublesome ailments. I highly recommend her.
    Mike Gearheart — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Dana Malis, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

