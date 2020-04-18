See All Pediatricians in Macon, GA
Dr. Dana Mayo, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Mayo, MD

Dr. Dana Mayo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Mayo works at Middle Georgia Pediatrics in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macon
    1508 Hardeman Ave Ste B, Macon, GA 31201 (478) 741-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2020
    Jennifer — Apr 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dana Mayo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093043267
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayo works at Middle Georgia Pediatrics in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mayo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

