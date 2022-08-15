Dr. Dana Monaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Monaco, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Monaco, MD
Dr. Dana Monaco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Monaco works at
Dr. Monaco's Office Locations
Dana O. Monaco MD PC2000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monaco is truly an excellent surgeon. She takes the time to Explain things in a way you can understand. She is thorough, efficient and knowledgeable. Who could ask for more. Very Happy patient. Love Dr. Monaco
About Dr. Dana Monaco, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian, Spanish and Swahili
- 1083723654
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- VASSAR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaco works at
Dr. Monaco speaks Italian, Spanish and Swahili.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco.
