Dr. Dana Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Morton, MD
Dr. Dana Morton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
Summit Center for Mental Health Inc.3033 W Jefferson St Ste 107, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 773-0772
Cornerstone Care7 Glassworks Rd, Greensboro, PA 15338 Directions (724) 943-3308
Cornerstone Care Waynesburg501 W High St, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 627-4309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Morton, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1356541221
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.