Overview of Dr. Dana Nairn, MD

Dr. Dana Nairn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Mcleod Health Clarendon, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Nairn works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.