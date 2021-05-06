Overview of Dr. Dana Ohl, MD

Dr. Dana Ohl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Ohl works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Balanoposthitis and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.