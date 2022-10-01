See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Dana Teller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Dana Teller, MD

Dr. Dana Teller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Teller works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ with other offices in San Diego, CA, Madison, NJ and Clark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Orange Office
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-1100
  2. 2
    Univ. of California San Diego
    9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-1248
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Regional Womens Hlth Group - Rubino Obgyn
    340 Main St Ste 2, Madison, NJ 07940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-1100
  4. 4
    Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA
    67 Walnut Ave Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Teller twice and I was impressed with her professionalism knowledge and kindness! I did not feel rushed when seeing her. Dr. Teller actually called me on the phone to give me the results of a test which is practically unheard of today! I trust Dr.Teller!
    Rivian — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Teller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295154607
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

