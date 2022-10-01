Dr. Teller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dana Teller, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Teller, MD
Dr. Dana Teller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Teller's Office Locations
West Orange Office101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1100
Univ. of California San Diego9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-1248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Womens Hlth Group - Rubino Obgyn340 Main St Ste 2, Madison, NJ 07940 Directions (973) 736-1100
Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA67 Walnut Ave Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (973) 736-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have seen Dr. Teller twice and I was impressed with her professionalism knowledge and kindness! I did not feel rushed when seeing her. Dr. Teller actually called me on the phone to give me the results of a test which is practically unheard of today! I trust Dr.Teller!
About Dr. Dana Teller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
