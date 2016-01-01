Overview

Dr. Dana Pan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Pan works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.