Dr. Dana Pan, MD
Dr. Dana Pan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
inSite Digestive Health Care207 S Santa Anita St Ste P15, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 898-4560Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1265842934
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
