Overview of Dr. Dana Phillips, MD

Dr. Dana Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.