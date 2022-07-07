Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Phillips, MD
Dr. Dana Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2340
- 2 4004 82nd St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 796-8537
Pediatric Intensive Care Unit602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 775-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After doing some research, I was blessed to find Dr. Phillips. I found her to be an incredible doctor and person. I was very anxious, but she kept me informed about what was happening and showed great compassion. Her staff was caring and knowledgeable. I drive numerous hours for my appointments, but I know it is the right decision for me. Respectfully
About Dr. Dana Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992795553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
