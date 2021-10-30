Overview of Dr. Dana Point, MD

Dr. Dana Point, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Point works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.