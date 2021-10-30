Dr. Dana Point, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Point is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Point, MD
Dr. Dana Point, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt1905 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1617
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Point was fantastic from the time I was diagnosed with a tumor on my right kidney. He was thorough with his description of the surgery, communicated wonderfully with my wife and relieved me of any fears I had. I highly recommend him as a urologist, surgeon and friend!!
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
