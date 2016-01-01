Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rademacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD
Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.
Dr. Rademacher works at
Dr. Rademacher's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 292-9025
-
2
Mayo Clinic Health System - Onalaska191 Theater Rd, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 292-9023Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rademacher?
About Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033100086
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- University Of California Davis
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rademacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rademacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rademacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rademacher works at
Dr. Rademacher has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rademacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rademacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rademacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rademacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rademacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.