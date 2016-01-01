Overview of Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD

Dr. Dana Rademacher, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.



Dr. Rademacher works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI with other offices in Onalaska, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.