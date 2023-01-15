Dr. Dana Rochester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Rochester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Rochester, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Endocrine Associates of Nassau & Queens PC560 Northern Blvd Ste 207, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-6165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Nailed the fact that I indeed have type 2 Diabetes as well as graves Disease.I wishe she would pull me from Metformin and Glyceride and put me on Ozemic looking into a way this Medicare patient can obtain it cheaply.
About Dr. Dana Rochester, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821205014
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rochester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rochester has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rochester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.