Dr. Dana Russo, DO
Overview of Dr. Dana Russo, DO
Dr. Dana Russo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
Advocate Medical Group1255 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 294-5490
Inner Beauty Medical Rejuvenation200 Northfield Rd Ste 1, Northfield, IL 60093 Directions (224) 324-4232
- 3 2300 Chestnut Ave # 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 616-7944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russo?
Dr. Russo took the time to understand my issues and helped me get to the bottom of it all. I can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Dana Russo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689883688
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
